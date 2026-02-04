Actor SK Khoza joins ‘Isitha: The Enemy’, set to shake up storylines

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza is set to make a highly anticipated return to television as he joins e.tv’s popular telenovela Isitha: The Enemy, a move that has already sparked excitement among viewers.

The news was confirmed by e.tv publicist Tshegofatso Kolotse, who revealed that Khoza will portray a new character named Sabelo, whose arrival is expected to stir tension across multiple storylines.

“Yes, SK Khoza is joining Isitha. SK will be playing the character of Sabelo. He will be part of many storylines involving both the Sokhulu/Gumede and the Mabuza families,” Kolotse confirmed.

Sabelo’s entry promises emotional drama, particularly when he reconnects with Nandi, a woman from his past. However, complications arise as Nandi is currently in a relationship with Solomzi, setting the stage for a tense love triangle.

Kolotse added that Sabelo’s deep ties to both families will make him a central figure in upcoming episodes, ensuring viewers remain glued to their screens.

Khoza is expected to make his on-screen debut on the show on February 9, marking his return to primetime television. While Kolotse declined to comment on whether this is his first role after his previous projects, audiences have already expressed excitement about seeing the actor back on screen.

Viewers have taken to social media to welcome the star’s return, with many saying they are eager to see how his character will shake up the already intense drama on the show.

Khoza shared his excitement about joining the production, saying he looks forward to being part of the series and reconnecting with audiences through the character.

With emotions set to run high and family tensions brewing, Sabelo’s arrival is poised to add another dramatic layer to Isitha: The Enemy.

TimesLIVE