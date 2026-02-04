Indigenous gospel festival returns to celebrate heritage and healing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Johannesburg, through its community development, arts, culture and heritage unit, will host the 9th Indigenous Gospel Festival at the Soweto Theatre on February 14 and 15, as part of the city’s flagship Arts Alive programme, “An Assemblage of Artistic Offerings”.

Deeply rooted in South Africa’s cultural heritage, indigenous gospel music is a fusion of Christian faith and African spiritual expression. Movements such as Clap ’n Tap and AmaZioni continue to serve as important communal gatherings, offering spaces of spiritual healing, identity affirmation and unity during times of social and economic uncertainty.

The Indigenous Gospel Festival has become a platform where sacred song, dance and storytelling meet, ensuring traditions are preserved and passed on to younger generations. Youth participation is central to the festival’s mission, highlighting the importance of intergenerational knowledge transfer in sustaining cultural practices that shape South Africa’s spiritual and social landscape.

The festival has cemented its place as a flagship event on Johannesburg’s cultural calendar. Over the years, it has drawn thousands of attendees while showcasing celebrated choirs and outstanding performers within the indigenous gospel genre. The platform continues to nurture established gospel icons and emerging talent, contributing to the growth of the creative industries.

The 2026 edition promises two days of uplifting live performances by leading choirs and artists from Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West, celebrating the genre’s spiritual, emotional and healing power.

As a family-friendly event, it aims to promote social cohesion, cultural pride and community unity while supporting local artists and creative practitioners.