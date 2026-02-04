Lunga Mofokeng joins ‘Skeem Saam’ as mysterious new Turf High teacher

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actor Lunga Mofokeng is set to make his much-anticipated return to television, joining the cast of Skeem Saam as Qhomane, also known as Mr Q.

Viewers will remember Mofokeng for his compelling portrayal of troubled businessman Andile Dikana across all six seasons of Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela The River. His latest role sees him stepping into a very different space — but one that promises just as much intrigue.

Mr Q arrives at Turf High as a young, charming and confident teacher, quickly making an impression among staff and pupils alike. On the surface, he appears to be exactly what the school needs — sharp, articulate and inspiring.

However, as is often the case in Turfloop, appearances can be deceiving.

Mr Q carries himself with ease and quiet authority, qualities that immediately set him apart. As he settles into the school environment, his presence begins to spark curiosity, with those around him wondering what his arrival could mean for Turf High and the wider community.

His introduction subtly shifts familiar dynamics within the school, prompting quiet changes that do not go unnoticed. As new relationships and tensions begin to form, it becomes clear that Mr Q’s arrival will leave a lasting mark.

Speaking about the role, Mofokeng shared his excitement about bringing the layered character to life.

“Qhomane is a fascinating character to step into. On the surface, he’s confident and composed, but there’s a lot happening beneath that. I’ve enjoyed exploring those layers and bringing someone like Mr Q into the world of Turf,” he said.