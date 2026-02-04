Lvovo Derrango shifts to gospel with 034 festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lvovo Derrango embraces his gospel journey, set to inspire with the 034 Gospel Festival in his hometown.

Award-winning musician Lvovo Derrango is entering a new season in his musical journey, shifting his focus toward gospel music as he prepares to host the upcoming 034 Gospel Festival in June, with full event details expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Kwaito star, born Thokozani Ndlovu, told TshisaLIVE the festival is deeply personal and rooted in gratitude for the spiritual journey he and his family have experienced.

“For me, this festival is about celebrating the power of God that I have seen in my life and celebrating with my home people,” Lvovo said.

He explained that his faith has played a central role in his life and career, carrying him through difficult moments.

“I pray in church, and I know God is doing miracles in my life and my family’s. We thank God for keeping us this far. God is everywhere, even in our music. Before we go on stage, we always start with prayer,” he shared.

The festival, which will be held in his hometown of Newcastle, under the 034 area code, aims to bring together gospel artists, pastors, and various ministries to inspire communities through worship and messages of hope.

Lvovo said hosting such an event at home is a proud milestone.

“This is the first of many events to happen in my hometown, done by a homeboy. It’s about preaching love and the name of God during these challenging times,” he said.

Beyond the festival, fans can also look forward to new music from the artist. Lvovo revealed that he is preparing to release a new EP featuring collaborations with leading producers and artists.

With gospel now forming a stronger part of his creative direction, the musician says his mission is to spread hope and positivity through music while staying true to his roots.

Further announcements about the festival lineup and venue are expected soon.