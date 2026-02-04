Musa Mseleku promises ‘nothing will be hidden’ in new ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Musa Mseleku promises transparency in the new season of 'Uthando Nes'thembu' as family dynamics evolve with the addition of MaKhwela.

As Uthando Nes’thembu returns on Wednesday evening for its ninth season, popular polygamist Musa Mseleku reflects on their journey of vulnerability as a household over the years.

For months, Musa has maintained trends lists with his fans rallying in his support as he dealt with health issues, and he’s made headlines for some of his wives threatening to leave him.

The trailer teases at addressing the rumours as the new season picks up after the explosive December special.

“After eight seasons, we are now experiencing something completely different, brought on by the introduction of MaKhwela,” Musa said.

“The core idea of the family’s legacy is being put to the test, and viewers will have a front-row seat to everything.”

The show, which follows his life wife MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo, as well as MaKhwela, better known as No 5, has become one of the most-watched shows on DStv.

Season 8 drew 2.8-million viewers per episode and generated more than one billion impressions on social media.

“Watching my family on TV is a great and rare opportunity. Even more so, it makes me realise just how well-known our family is in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

“It is important to keep telling the story because as we grow, the story grows, and it becomes more dynamic. People should watch this season because it brings something new. For the first time, we see the reactions of all the people involved in the show.

“Nothing will be hidden from them as they get the opportunity to be part of the family and have the right to openly share their opinions.”