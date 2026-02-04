Social media users can’t wait for Tebogo G Mashego to drop new single ‘Nyike Nyike’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amapiano star Tebogo G Mashego is already generating major buzz online before the release of his single Nyike Nyike, with fans flooding social media timelines in anticipation of what many believe could be his breakout hit.

The yet-to-be-released track has already sparked excitement after Mashego teased snippets and behind-the-scenes studio moments, giving supporters a taste of what’s to come. The short previews have left fans eager for the full release, with many praising the song’s infectious rhythm and promising sound.

Social media platforms have since been abuzz, with followers urging the artist to drop the track sooner rather than later. Some fans have even begun creating dance challenges and anticipation posts, hoping the song becomes the next viral anthem.

“Just release it already, we are ready!” one user commented, while another wrote, “Nyike Nyike is already stuck in my head from the snippet. Tebogo is about to give us a hit.”

Others praised Tebogo’s growth and consistency, saying the new single shows how far he has come musically and creatively.

Mashego, known for blending vibrant local sounds with modern influences, has steadily built a loyal fan base through live performances and previous releases. With expectations mounting, Nyike Nyike is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated upcoming local releases.

Though an official release date has not yet been confirmed, fans remain on high alert, refreshing their streaming platforms and social feeds in hopes that the track will drop soon.

If social media reaction is anything to go by, Tebogo may soon have another crowd favourite on his hands.

TimesLIVE