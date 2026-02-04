UK-based maskandi artist Sisa Senkosi goes back to her roots with Qtwins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UK‑based maskandi artist Sisa Senkosi has teamed up with the Qtwins on their upcoming single Buya.

The song, set to be released on February 6, is a soulful love anthem about longing, devotion and the quiet ache of missing someone deeply.

“There are a lot of people in long-distance relationships who will spend Valentine’s Day without their lovers. Buya, I miss you; come back. Even just for Valentine’s Day,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“It was hard balancing the two different styles of music because three-step is not a genre I usually work in, but working with the Qtwins made the experience much easier than I imagined. It also has the storytelling maskandi vibe in there.”

The track was created between South Africa and the UK, with the artists completing the music video in Durban last month.

“We were arranging for them to come to the UK and perform at my event, Mingle and Slay. When we met in person I was at a studio in Durban, and as soon as they walked through the door and found me recording, we decided to do something.

“Durban was surreal. I loved every bit of it. The people on the beach were lovely, giving us space while asking for pictures with the Qtwins. I need more Durban time.”

Sisa was born in Bulawayo and lived in Zimbabwe until 2007 before moving to the UK. For the past 19 years she’s been finding her feet in a foreign country but said sticking to her roots has helped her carve a path in life and in the music scene.

“Being a niche market has been the greatest marketing tool. The reception has been amazing, and last year I even had a world tour. For me, maskandi is a genre that resonates with ubuntu. It is more about telling our stories than just music.

“Having lived away from home, there have been times I longed for loved ones far away. I have had long-distance relationships, and it is not easy.”

