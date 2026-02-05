Arts Meet Fashion event puts Mahikeng on North West tourism map

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arts Meet Fashion transformed Cookes Lake in Mahikeng into a vibrant celebration of African creativity, placing fashion, art and culture at the centre of tourism in the North West.

The one-day event on January 31 brought together designers, artists, performers and local entrepreneurs showcasing fashion runway shows, art exhibitions, music and lifestyle experiences while creating opportunities for small businesses and creatives.

Acting CEO of the North West parks and tourism board, Jonathan Denga, said: “Modern travellers seek immersive cultural experiences, making events such as Arts Meet Fashion key drivers of tourism growth in our province”.

Through partnerships with cultural organisations and stakeholders, the province aims to grow signature festivals and position the North West not only as a place to visit, but as a destination where visitors can experience authentic heritage and creativity.