DJ Jaivane pays artists their dues

DJ Jaivane proudly shared he has paid royalties to artists he's collaborated with and producers he's worked with.

DJ Jaivane has earned praise from fans and fellow musicians after revealing he has paid out royalties to artists he has worked with, including singer Russell Zuma and producer De Rose.

The popular amapiano DJ and producer recently took to Instagram to share that payments have been processed through his record label, Sibonge Simnandi Records, ensuring collaborators receive their rightful earnings.

Russell Zuma's post (Facebook)

Posting under the caption “Royalties Payouts” on his Instagram page, DJ Jaivane revealed that De Rose received R500,000 in royalties stemming from the success of their hit track Lutho, while other artists involved in his projects, including vocalist Russell Zuma, also received their respective shares.

Sharing the news with followers, DJ Jaivane also posted: “Sibonge Simnandi Records,” signalling his pride in ensuring artists benefit financially from their contributions.

Fans applauded the move, with many praising the DJ for promoting transparency and fairness in an industry often criticised for disputes over payments and royalties.

The gesture has further strengthened DJ Jaivane’s reputation not only as a hitmaker in the amapiano scene but also as a collaborator committed to uplifting artists he works with.

With amapiano continuing to dominate local and international charts, many see such royalty payouts as a positive step toward sustainable growth within the genre, ensuring artists enjoy long-term benefits from their work.