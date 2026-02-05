DJ Merlon warns fans about hoax message amid event preparations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer DJ Merlon has warned fans about a fraudulent message circulating on social media, allegedly sent from his account in an attempt to extort money from unsuspecting followers.

The Afrohouse star, whose real name is Sibusiso Mhlongo, took to social media to distance himself from the suspicious direct messages and reassure fans that his team is addressing the matter.

“There appears to be a message sent to most if not all my followers via DM from my page saying, ‘Tell us how can we help you,’” he wrote.

“Please note that I have NO KNOWLEDGE of this message or how it was sent to all my followers. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. My team is attending to the matter.”

Fans have been urged to ignore the messages and avoid engaging with any requests for money or personal information sent through the compromised account.

Despite the setback, DJ Merlon is pressing ahead with preparations for an electrifying event at Munies Hockey Club in Durban on February 28. Promising an unforgettable night, Merlon invited fans to come through for an immersive music experience.

“This one is for the real Afrohouse lovers come feel the rhythm, the energy and the vibe. We come back bigger and better,” he said.