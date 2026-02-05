From legal threats to selling Gucci bags: Bev Steyn and Nonku Williams’ friendship fallout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Beverley Steyn and Nonku Williams have The Real Housewive franchise fans divided following their fallout of their friendship.

Beverley initially came forward claiming she allegedly lent Nonku a significant amount of money under a signed agreement, but she failed to pay it back at the promised date.

“I’m done allowing you to betray me. I’m done with allowing you to use me. And I’m done covering up your shame. I’m also done allowing you to behave like the victim in all of this. I’m creating a narrative to protect your image. I’m just done,” she said.

After days of going mum on the matter, Nonku finally broke her silence on Wednesday to apologise to Beverely and to explain her side of the story.

“I’m a single mom for the longest time and anyone in my shoes knows how heavy that responsibility can be. There’s a constant pressure to provide the very best for your children, especially the things you never had growing up. I can go without anything — I always have — but my kids have to be taken care of. That has always been my priority.

As business owners know, payments can get delayed. That’s what happened here. I had every intention of paying her back fully. I have reached out to her previously and we were meant to revolve this matter privately — Nonku Williams

“What hurts the most is that the person who shared this publicly doesn’t understand or didn’t consider the mental and emotional toll this has taken on my children. My child has just started a new campus and this should never be the first thing she’s known for. My children are innocent. They didn’t ask for this. The damage this has caused them is deeply unfair.”

Nonku said she has made sacrifices behind closed doors and is willing to pay back the money she owes.

“I also want to be clear about what actually transpired. As business owners know, payments can get delayed. That’s what happened here. I had every intention of paying her back fully. I have reached out to her previously and we were meant to revolve this matter privately.”

Responding to her apology on Thursday, Beverley said going public with the matter was her last resort.

“You acknowledged the debt but refused to give me a payback date. You promised that if your money was late, you would start selling your Cartier bracelets, Gucci bags etc to show your commitment towards resolving this issue,” she said.

“It hurts me that you then told me we should put our friendship on hold until all the money has been paid back. You then ghosted me and I was in tears when I found out you borrowed from others then ghosted them. After six months I privately sent legal correspondence you ignored. If I had not gone public, would you have forever ignored me and my legal team?”

