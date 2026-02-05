New character Babalwa Jaceni shakes things up as Talitha Ndima joins the Skeem Saam cast

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A new face is set to bring glamour, authority and drama to viewers’ screens as actress Talitha Ndima steps into the role of fearless celebrity wedding planner Babalwa Jaceni in Skeem Saam.

The character makes her on-screen debut on Thursday, and she certainly doesn’t arrive quietly.

Talitha, a seasoned South African actress and media personality, joins the show as Babalwa, a confident and formidable woman who walks into every room knowing exactly who she is and what she brings. Well-established in elite social circles, Babalwa has built a strong reputation by delivering flawless, high-end weddings for some of the country’s most influential clients, refusing to compromise on excellence.

Entering the storyline as Pretty’s wedding planner, Babalwa immediately asserts her authority with an unapologetic work ethic. She thrives under pressure, runs her business with military precision and expects nothing less than full commitment from everyone around her, something that is bound to create tension along the way.

Speaking about taking on the role, Talitha says portraying Babalwa has been both exciting and empowering.

“Babalwa is a woman who knows her value and refuses to shrink herself for anyone. She’s passionate about her work, she demands excellence, and she’s not afraid to ruffle feathers to get the job done. Playing her has been exciting because she’s bold, unapologetic and very real,” she said.

With strong opinions, high standards and a fearless approach, Babalwa Jaceni is set to add both glamour and drama, promising viewers plenty of memorable moments as Pretty’s big day approaches.