Black Coffee Foundation launches nationwide eye-testing programme

The Black Coffee Foundation has launched a nationwide eye-testing programme aimed at improving access to eye care for schoolchildren across South Africa.

The “Gift of Sight by Black Coffee” initiative begins on February 9 at Thabisang Primary School in Soweto, where more than 700 pupils will receive vision screening during a school uniform handover. Learners needing further care will receive full eye exams and free spectacles at follow-up visits.

The programme aims to tackle vision problems that often affect children’s learning and development. Following the Gauteng launch, the project will roll out to schools in other provinces.

The initiative is run in partnership with Vision Works Benmore, Morningside Eye, the South African Optometric Association and EyeCare4Kids, with sponsorship support from Love Maison33 and JHB VIP. Children needing advanced treatment will be referred to specialists through partner organisations.

Black Coffee Foundation CEO Lungie Maphumulo said good vision is crucial for children’s overall participation and development.

“Good vision is essential for children to participate fully in school and in life. Something as simple as a missed vision problem can make learning harder, affect confidence and limit a child’s potential,” she said.

“Through the Gift of Sight by Black Coffee project, we want to ensure that eyesight is not a barrier to opportunity. We’re proud to begin in Orlando West, Soweto, and we are committed to expanding these tests across South Africa throughout the year.”