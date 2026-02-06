Lisa Engelbrecht set for Sitt Opera performance in Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UCT South African College of Music pianist and singing coach Dr Lisa Engelbrecht will perform at the Sitt Opera concert at The Cape Town Club on Saturday, offering audiences a blend of popular classical arias, duets and modern favourites, including Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lisa said the show, guided by opera connoisseur Harald Sitta’s engaging narrative, promises an entertaining and accessible opera experience.

Lisa hopes audiences leave feeling uplifted and entertained in the beautiful ambience of The Cape Town Club.

Performing and teaching go hand in hand, she said, as she often demonstrates techniques to students while also enjoying introducing new audiences to opera in relaxed settings.

Demonstrating vocal techniques to her students is an essential part of her teaching, making vocal health a constant priority.

“I love the live interaction with audience members, especially in less formal settings such as wine farms and music festivals where audiences are often new to opera. It’s wonderful to show them how entertaining the art form can be,” Lisa said.

Her advice to young performers is to follow your passion with both humility and strong self-belief.

