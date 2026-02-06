Shades of the Marathon to turn Two Oceans finish line into musical celebration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nathi Mankayi will perform at Shades of the Marathon in Cape Town on April 12.

Two Oceans Marathon weekend in Cape Town is about more than just the race; it’s about community, celebration and shared achievement. Shades of the Marathon brings this spirit to life with a two-day festival set for April 11 and 12 at Malta Park sports field in Observatory.

The event invites runners, supporters and families to unwind and celebrate after the race, offering a relaxed but vibrant space filled with music and culture.

Saturday’s lineup features Mthandeni SK, Shandesh, DJ Young, Blaq Diamond, Mr Thela, Cairo CPT and others delivering an energetic soundtrack as runners cross the finish line.

Sunday shifts to a more soulful mood, with performances by Mandisi Dyantyis, The Soil, Nathi Mankayi, Mlindo the Vocalist and Qaqamba Ntshinka, creating a perfect recovery-day atmosphere for families and friends.

“The festival celebrates not only runners but also the families and communities supporting them, turning marathon weekend into a shared cultural experience,” said Thikho Events’ Richard Ramudzuli.

The event launches a travelling concept that can accompany other major races such as the Comrades Marathon, creating celebration spaces wherever runners gather, he added.