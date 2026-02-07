TshisaLIVE

WATCH | From Nonku Williams’s fallout with Beverley Steyn to AI-generated music — top stories of the week

TshisaLIVE Staff

TshisaLIVE Staff

Nonku Williams, Rea Gopane and Thuli P made headlines this week. (X.com)

Apart from giving you the hottest scoops daily, TshisaLIVE has a new podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, with added commentary from journalists and the voices of your faves.

Join the discussion:

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | ‘They shot my bakkie’: Attempted hit on man linked to Madlanga commission

2

PODCAST | Steenhuisen is just following the vaccine rules

3

Gwarube denies foreign pupils are prioritised over South Africans

4

WATCH | Cat Matlala’s payment to police officer was ‘boyfriend to girlfriend’, commission hears

5

WATCH | Can South Africa’s HIV fight survive US funding blows?

Related Articles