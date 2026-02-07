Will AI-generated music bring the curtain down on real talent?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“Clout-chasing” podcaster Rea Gopane, whose controversial comments about South African celebrities such as Bonang Matheba have cost him a small fortune, has set tongues wagging again.

This time Gopane, whose real name is Reatlegile, who was mired in a R500,000 lawsuit with Matheba in 2021, is stirring up the music industry over his AI-generated hit Suka! that was released in December.

The amapiano song, which has garnered thousands of listeners on streaming platforms and reached No 1 on Apple Music South Africa’s top 100, has local musos divided on the future of their industry in the face of AI-powered platforms.

Audio generative tools such as Suno and Udio allow users to create songs — including vocals, lyrics and instruments — for free in seconds through the use of text prompts.

Gopane admits his music is AI-generated, but his lips are sealed on which tools he used.

Rea Gopane (x.com)

“I’ve been building — creatively, musically and strategically," he told the Sunday Times. “Less noise, more foundation. AI is part of my creative process, but the music is still artist-led and creatively directed by me. The records people hear are shaped through my vision, structure choices and overall sound direction — the technology is a tool within that workflow, not the identity of the music.

“And yes, the music I’ve released is generating real income. Platforms and listeners respond to songs that connect, regardless of the tools involved in the production process.

“Definitely more music coming. AI will remain part of my workflow, just like any modern production tool. But the focus is always the sound, the feeling, and the quality of the records. I use AI as part of my creative process, yes — but not as a one-button solution. Think of it as a production partner, not a replacement for skill. AI is opening textures, workflows and speeds that didn’t exist before. Creativity doesn’t shrink — it evolves."

Someone who understands the value of AI music is Gift Lubele, who made history by creating South Africa’s first AI-generated amapiano album in December, and was celebrated by many as a futuristic artist.

“As the line between human and machine blurs, listeners are finding themselves in an era where AI-generated music is nearly impossible to spot, backed by a 2025 study showing that 97% of people can’t distinguish a digital track from a studio recording,” Lubele said. “However, if you listen closely, the ‘ghost in the machine’ still leaves breadcrumbs.

Gift Lubele. (X.com)

“While there are subtle tells for the keen ear, streaming giants aren’t leaving it to chance; platforms like Deezer have already deployed digital fingerprinting to flag AI signatures at the source, ensuring that even if our ears are fooled, the data isn’t.”

Lubele said the tool understood the cultural nuances and the rhythmic “log drum” patterns of amapiano.

Thabo Bogopa, known as JR, became popular for his hit song Show Dem (Make The Circle Bigger). In his nearly 20-year career, he’s seen the music industry evolve and been at the forefront as a creative executive. He believes AI tools can either enhance production or end it.

“Every tech tool that comes into the space, whether in music or any space, comes in to better human lives and not to stifle human lives,” he said. “AI music production is there to make music production and composition simpler.

“AI pulls data points from various data that’s being uploaded to the internet. It’s building a model based on already existing models, human models. I think human beings will always be creative; the only thing is how innovative we become, because these AI models were built by human beings.”

Bogopa is worried, however, that it’s going to dilute what being a creative artist is all about.

Osmic Menoe, the founder of the Back to the City Festival and the South African Hip Hop Museum, says he’s been an advocate for AI since he first heard about it. He’s created six albums “just for fun” but has never released them.

“AI is another add-on,” he said. “If a creative is smart enough and they do their research and empower themselves with knowledge and research, this whole AI revolution can only enhance their productivity, whether it’s music, design or anywhere else. If you’re not great in your craft, it does not mean that AI is going to make you greater.”

There are guys that can play instruments really well but don’t have ideas on how to create music. Similarly there’ll be guys who know how to use AI really well but don’t have ideas. AI is really going to help the guys with ideas who don’t have the resources. Music has always been under threat ever since I started doing it, but we always find a way — Siyabonga 'Slikour' Metane, rapper

However, rapper Slikour, whose real name is Siyabonga Metane, is not convinced. “I haven’t heard anything that I like from AI at this point,” he said. “It’s the same view that I have for an artist that’s got a big track, a big name, but has a bad song. If the song is good, we’re going to like it.

“There are guys that can play instruments really well but don’t have ideas on how to create music. Similarly there’ll be guys who know how to use AI really well but don’t have ideas. AI is really going to help the guys with ideas who don’t have the resources. Music has always been under threat ever since I started doing it, but we always find a way.”

Grammy winner Nomcebo Zikode has a different view.

“As a musician I feel like this whole AI thing is a big problem because actual human talent is being replaced in front of our eyes,” she said. “It saddens me that someone … can ask AI to sing and sound like me, and I won’t have to work with that person, which means my job as a singer is threatened. I will be unable to earn an income if a machine is replacing me.”

While Spotify refused to comment on the growing concerns, French-based digital music streaming service Deezer recently revealed they receive an average of 60,000 AI-generated tracks a day, representing approximately 39% of all daily music deliveries. They have removed more than 13.4-million AI tracks from editorial playlists and recommendations since 2025.

“Music generated entirely by AI has become nearly indistinguishable from human creation,” Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier said recently.

“Our approach remains clear: transparency for fans and protection of artists and songwriters. We detect and tag AI-generated music and remove it from algorithmic recommendations so users can make informed choices while preventing fraud. Every fraudulent stream we detect is demonetised, ensuring royalties for human creators are protected.”

At present there is no specific legislation regulating the use of AI in South Africa.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) said its position i that human creators must remain at the centre of the music ecosystem.

“We are in the process of engaging with policymakers, creators and technology stakeholders to ensure that there are clearer regulatory frameworks in place and that AI is used responsibly while protecting the rights of copyright owners,” Samro said.