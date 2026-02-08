Grego Villa celebrates birthday in style with star-studded party in Melrose

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Socialite and businessman Grego Villa celebrated his 46th birthday in grand style at Tau Hotel Melrose in Melrose Estate on Saturday, hosting a lavish celebration attended by some of South Africa’s biggest stars.

The exclusive event drew a glamorous guest list, with personalities such as Lamiez Holworthy, Nhlanhla Mafu, Lerato Kganyago, Kenny Kunene, Mo Flava, Kaygee The Vibe, and duo Malumz on Decks among the A-listers spotted enjoying the festivities.

Guests were treated to an evening filled with music, laughter and high-end hospitality as friends and industry colleagues gathered to celebrate Grego Villa, whose real name is Gregory Hlatshwayo.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Villa expressed gratitude to those who made the effort to celebrate with him.

“I’m grateful for the guests who came from far and near to honour the invite to celebrate my birthday with me. They could have been anywhere else but chose to be with me on this special occasion,” he said.

The event quickly became one of the weekend’s most talked-about celebrations, with social media buzzing as guests shared moments from the stylish affair.

TshisaLIVE