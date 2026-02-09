Cardi B falls over while giving robot lap dance but no one was injured

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cardi B was knocked over by a robot.

Cardi B was knocked to the ground after giving a robot a lap dance outside her San Francisco, California, hotel before Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was seen making playful gestures and suggestive innuendos with the robot as a crowd gathered nearby.

Footage captured by US celebrity news agency TMZ shows Cardi B approaching the robot and telling onlookers she planned to give it a lap dance.

The New York-born rapper then posed suggestively and danced around the machine as members of the public watched and recorded the moment.

As the interaction continued, Cardi B leaned in toward the robot and appeared to get close, putting her arms around the robot’s neck.

Seconds later, she lost balance and stumbled backwards on her stiletto heels and fell onto the street. The robot fell on her as people reacted with surprise.

Cardi B was quick to get back on her feet and appeared uninjured. She laughed off the fall and continued interacting with fans, with no emergency services.

The rapper was in San Francisco as part of the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show with Bad Bunny, with numerous celebrities in the city before the biggest sporting event in America.

The National Football League championship weekend regularly draws high-profile performers, athletes and media personalities and millions of viewers around the world.

Neither Cardi B nor her representatives have issued a formal statement about the incident.