Gospel singer Everton Mlalazi releases ‘Presence 3: Great God’ album

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gospel star Everton Mlalazi has released a new body of work titled Presence 3: Great God, the third installment in his celebrated In The Presence worship series.

The series is an expression of reverence, praise and intimate worship that aims to draw listeners into moments of deep reflection, prayer and encounter with God’s presence while spreading the work of God and the Good News.

“The journey continued really because it never really felt finished. Each project came from real moments with God, not a plan to create a series or chase a sound. With this third chapter, I felt a deeper pull to stay in that place of worship, but with more maturity,” Everton told TshisaLIVE.

“The earlier albums were very intimate and personal, while Great God lifts its focus higher. It’s more about declaring who God is and honoring His greatness.”

“My posture was one and always is that of humility and surrender. I felt very aware that this was about honouring God, not expressing myself creatively for its own sake. A lot of the music came from quiet moments of prayer, reflection and waiting on God, rather than trying to force inspiration.”

The project features collaborations with artists such as Moses Bliss, Oncemore Six, Takesure Zama, and the Harare MUMC Choir.

“The collaborations happened very organically. Each person involved carries a genuine heart for worship, interpreted in their own way, and in their own voice. That was the most important thing for me. It didn’t feel like formal features, but more like coming together as one body to serve the same purpose.”

As a Zimbabwean artist whose music reaches global audiences, he feels a sense of responsibility.

“I feel a strong responsibility to remain faithful to the message of the Gospel. It’s an honour to represent Zimbabwe on a global platform, especially having come from such a humble background. But more than anything, I want the music to always point people to Jesus, regardless of where they’re listening from.

“My prayer is that this album becomes something people always return to when they want to worship deeply and sincerely. If it helps believers grow closer to God and encourages the worship community to prioritise presence over performance, then it will have served its purpose.”

TshisaLIVE