Inno Morolong donates school supplies to Free State kids

While the start of 2025 was rough for Inno Morlong after she was sentenced to 12 months’ house arrest for crimen injuria and defamation against actress Tebogo Thobejane, she has turned a new leaf for 2026.

The reality TV star recently visited Moremaphofu Primary School and Ikemisetseng Mine School in the Free State through the Inno Morolong Foundation and donated 60 pairs of school shoes and stationery packs before giving a motivational speech.

“I come from a place where I understand struggle. Sometimes all a child needs is someone to believe in them. These shoes, this stationery, they’re not only items, they’re a message that your dreams matter,” Inno said.

“Power begins by loving who you are, believing in your potential, appreciating the lessons you have learned along the way, and dreaming beyond the current situation,” she told pupils.

Inno Morolong gives back. (Supplied)

Inno said as a mother she understood the impact her outreach would have on the children beyond her visit.

“I am a mother, and I know how expensive preparing for the future of a child can be. I wish to play my part in making life easier for families struggling to make ends meet. South Africa has a high unemployment rate, and even a little goes a long way. I wish to play my part in making sure we raise healthy, happy and responsible adults.

“We need to nurture future leaders, boys and girls. We need fewer crimes and more doctors, nurses and engineers to build our country. This is something I am passionate about, and starting off the year with a giving heart and spirit means a lot to me.”