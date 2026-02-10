Actor Kwenzo Ngcobo leaves ‘Scandal!’ as Nhloso’s story has shattering climax

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Scandal! viewers are bracing for an emotionally charged farewell as Nhloso, portrayed by Kwenzo Ngcobo, reaches the end of his turbulent journey on the popular e.tv soapie.

Nhloso’s storyline has been marked by love, guilt and emotional turmoil, culminating in a dramatic series of events that ultimately force him to leave Johannesburg. His decision to marry Dintle initially sends shockwaves through his personal life, particularly shattering his marriage to Madlomo, who refuses to be part of a polygamous relationship.

Although Nhloso attempts to move forward with Dintle, it soon becomes clear that his unresolved feelings for Madlomo continue to haunt him, gradually weakening the foundation of his new marriage. In a bid to repair their relationship, the couple turn to therapy but the sessions expose a painful truth neither is prepared to confront: Madlomo still holds Nhloso’s heart.

What begins as an attempt at emotional healing soon spirals into obsession, as Nhloso’s mental state deteriorates. In a desperate and manipulative move, he lures Madlomo into attending a therapy session where he confesses that he is still deeply in love with her. His instability reaches a disturbing peak when he kidnaps her, revealing the depth of his psychological unravelling.

His possessiveness escalates further when he violently confronts Mthunzi, warning him to stay away from Madlomo. The altercation is a dangerous turning point, showing just how far Nhloso is willing to go to reclaim what he believes he has lost.

Faced with the consequences of his actions and acknowledging his declining mental health, Nhloso ultimately accepts that he can no longer continue his life in Johannesburg.

Choosing to return to KwaZulu-Natal to seek help, he brings a tragic end to his marriage to Dintle and closes a powerful chapter in the Scandal! narrative.

Etv’s publicist Tshegofatso Kolotse confirmed Kwenzo’s departure, “As the show bids farewell to Kwenzo Ngcobo, viewers are left with a poignant reminder of how unresolved love and emotional trauma can lead to devastating consequences, making Nhloso’s exit one of the most gripping storylines in recent memory.”

TshisaLIVE