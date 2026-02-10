Big Nuz’s Danger links up with Sam Deep for Gauteng studio session

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Big Nuz member Danger, whose real name is Mzi Tshomela, has sparked excitement among fans after linking up with amapiano hitmaker Sam Deep for a studio session in Gauteng.

The Durban-born artist arrived in Gauteng on Friday night for a series of bookings in the province, with scheduled studio work while in town.

On Monday night, Danger gave followers a glimpse of what he has been cooking up, sharing a clip from the studio with Sam Deep. Captioning the moment, he wrote: “Studio time naBolova ngiphethe Sam Deep kwi Sgubhu,” hinting at a collaboration in the works.

The session quickly got fans talking on social media, with many expressing excitement about the possible collaboration between the kwaito star and the amapiano producer.

Some users commented:

“Danger on an amapiano beat? We’re ready!”

“This collab is going to be massive; Sam Deep never misses.”

“Big Nuz still giving us hits after all these years; we love to see it.”

“KZN meets amapiano; this one is going straight to the groove.”

While details about the track remain under wraps, the studio link-up signals fresh music on the horizon as Danger continues to keep Big Nuz’s legacy alive while exploring new sonic collaborations.