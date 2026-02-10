DJ Busta 929 accused of owing producer behind hit song ‘Mapula’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Busta 929 says he is only asking for patience and he'll continue paying up.

Amapiano producer and DJ Busta 929 has reportedly found himself at the centre of controversy after allegations that he owes payment to a producer linked to the hit track Mapula.

According to claims circulating on social media, the individual behind the production of the popular song alleges he has not received compensation for his contribution to the track. The matter has sparked debate online, with fans and industry followers weighing in on issues of credit and payment in the music industry.

While details surrounding the agreement between the parties remain unclear, the situation has reignited conversations about fair compensation and recognition for producers and collaborators in the amapiano scene, where collaborative projects are common.

DJ Busta 929 is set to release his latest single, Mali Yomgobholo (featuring Civil Soul), on February 27.

Approached by TshisaLIVE, DJ Busta 929 said: “All I’m asking for is patience. I’m human; I have people I owe, and there are people that owe me too. I’ll continue paying him like I’ve been, and I’m not running away.”