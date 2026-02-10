Gamma Records scores another win as Usimamane links up with US star Jacquees in Durban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gamma Records continues to make global moves, as Durban rapper Usimamane recently linked up with American R&B star Jacquees during the singer’s visit to South Africa, sparking talk of a possible international collaboration.

Jacquees’ presence in the country quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity visits of the weekend, with the singer sharing glimpses of his time in Durban on social media. Location tags and visuals placed him in KwaZulu-Natal, drawing attention online.

In one of his first updates, Jacquees posted a clip captioned, “Outside in Durban in dat 17”, referencing Umhlanga Extension 17. He later added another post reading, “From da 6 to da 17!” pointing to his movement between Umlazi and Umhlanga, both central to Durban’s music culture.

The best of both worlds (Gamma)

The buzz intensified when Jacquees was seen with Usimamane in several clips circulating online. The two artists were spotted together in Umlazi and Umhlanga, leading many fans to speculate that music may be in the works.

While neither artist has confirmed a collaboration, their repeated appearances together suggested more than just a casual meet-up.

Social media users quickly reacted to the link-up. Some fans celebrated Usimamane’s growing international recognition, while others called the potential collaboration a major win for Durban’s music scene. Comments such as “Durban to the world” and “Usimamane is making big moves” trended across platforms, while fans urged both artists to officially release music together.

Jacquees, known for charting hits and his confident claim as the “King of R&B” for his generation, is expanding his presence beyond the US. His South African visit included content shoots and performances in cities such as Johannesburg and Durban, making the country a key stop on his current run.

Usimamane’s involvement added more excitement, given his strong ties to Durban’s music culture. Their link-up, though still unofficial in purpose, has left fans eagerly watching for confirmation of a joint project, which would further spotlight South African talent on the global stage.