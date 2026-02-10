Maskandi sensation Mzukulu to headline Daveyton music festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maskandi lovers in Daveyton are in for a treat as entertainment venue Butcher 2.0 prepares to host a Maskandi festival on March 7, with superstar Mzukulu set to headline the event.

According to Butcher 2.0 management, the festival was inspired by the growing love for Maskandi music in the community, with fans sometimes travelling to other townships to attend similar events.

“We noticed a gap in our area and realised people genuinely love Maskandi music. Fans travel far to attend Maskandi events, so we saw an opportunity to bring that experience closer to home,” managers told TshisaLIVE.

Mzukulu was selected as the main act because of his strong influence and massive support among Maskandi fans across the country.

“We understand the power Mzukulu has as an artist and the connection he has with Maskandi lovers,” they said.

Festivalgoers can expect a full cultural and entertainment experience, including live performances, themed outfits, food stalls and a lively atmosphere.

Other artists in the line-up include Feza and Khuthuza, alongside several local performers.

The managers said the response has been overwhelming, with ticket sales increasing rapidly after the news broke.

The venue hopes to make the festival an annual event as part of its commitment to celebrating Maskandi music and culture while growing its brand.

To ensure safety, organisers have completed all necessary compliance processes and hired professional security for the event.

Butcher 2.0 said it would continue to support local artists.

