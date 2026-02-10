TshisaLIVE

Obed Baloyi in heaven after scoring role on SABC2 telenovela ‘Paradys’

‘It’s always a great feeling as an artist to be working’

Entertainment reporter

Obed Baloyi stars in the new show 'Paradys'. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Actor Obed Baloyi has landed an exciting new role on SABC2’s upcoming telenovela Paradys, where he will portray the character Patrick Shivambu.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Obed expressed gratitude for the opportunity, describing the role as a meaningful step in his acting journey.

“I play the role of Patrick. He suddenly arrives in a coloured area from Limpopo. The character is a person living his life; he is a handyman and always has a happy smile,” he said .

The role came through an audition opportunity presented by the production company behind the show, Obed said.

“I was called by the production house of the show to come and audition for the role, which I did and earned. I’m grateful to the Lord that I got the role. It’s always a great feeling as an artist to be working.”

Baloyi’s casting adds fresh energy to the new production, with viewers expected to meet his character as the storyline unfolds on the much-anticipated series.

