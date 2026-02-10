‘Pimville’ premiere thrills with cinematic street gala

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SABC2 and Bakwena Productions pulled off a culture-shifting moment with the premiere of Pimville on Monday night, bringing the nation together through a cinematic street gala at La Parada in Olivedale, Joburg.

The launch was a celebration of township legacy, modern African excellence and the magic of collective viewing.

From living rooms to curated watch parties, viewers tuned in as the first episode unfolded, quickly sending #Pimville to the top of X trends. Fans praised its bold storytelling, cinematic visuals and ensemble cast.

Gail Mabalane stars in 'Pimville'. (Supplied)

The La Parada launch embodied the show’s essence with a street glam theme, blending township luxury with urban chic. Guests dazzled in couture streetwear, leather, bold prints and statement gold accents, turning the venue into a living showcase of African street elegance.

Adding to the spectacle, the cast and crew arrived in style in Omoda vehicles from Boksburg, a striking display of sophistication and modern African storytelling. The atmosphere was electric: cameras flashed, conversations buzzed — and when the screen came alive, silence fell, a reverent pause for a moment destined to become legacy.

Produced by Bakwena Productions, Pimville tells a gripping story of ambition, loyalty, love and survival against the backdrop of one of South Africa’s most storied townships.

Casts members from 'Pimville'. (Supplied)

Lala Tuku, head of local content at SABC, spoke on the show’s impact: “Pimville represents the future of South African storytelling — bold, authentic and rooted in the lived realities of our people.

“Seeing the nation come together to experience this moment affirms our commitment to creating stories that resonate and elevate African narratives to the global stage. This is more than a show; it is a cultural milestone.”

Rashaka Muofhe, executive producer at Bakwena Productions, added: “Pimville was born from a place of truth, a desire to honour the complexity, resilience and beauty of township life. Seeing audiences connect so powerfully, watching it trend nationwide, is profoundly humbling.

“This launch wasn’t just a celebration of a production; it was a celebration of our people, our voices and our stories finally being seen in their full cinematic glory.”

