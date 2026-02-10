Singer Baweze returns with new single after five-year hiatus and dramatic weight loss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer-songwriter Baweze is aiming to cement his name in the Afrosoul music scene and capture the hearts of lovers this Valentine’s Day with the release of his new single, Mamela.

Dropping in February, the month of love, the track Mamela, which means “listen” in isiXhosa, arrives as a timely reminder that real connection demands more than grand gestures; it requires being heard, valued and spiritually grounded.

“Mamela is going to spark conversations. Men will feel exposed. We act tough and say we don’t catch feelings, but this song breaks the bro code in the best way. It’s soft, honest and real,” Baweze told TshisaLIVE.

“What I want people to take from Mamela is for everyone to introspect about love. My upbringing influenced a lot on how to share love or show love to people.”

The single marks a new chapter for the artist — formerly known as Mwezi, The Vocalist — who used to be obese.

‘Mamela’ speaks about listening to matters of my or everyone’s heart and health journey and speaks about listening to our physical bodies as we listen to our hearts and feelings. I’d love us not to ignore our physical bodies.

After taking a five-year break from music to prioritise his health, Baweze lost more than 35kg, reclaimed his wellbeing and rebranded with a purpose to create music that helps the masses, not just himself.

“I thought I was going to be a gospel artist, but as I discovered myself as an artist and found my voice, I landed here in Afrosoul/Afropop, but I also believe in gospel. I know it’s good news, so I also spread good news about love because love is a matter of the heart.

“My transformation journey and my music align together. Mamela speaks about listening to matters of my or everyone’s heart and health journey and speaks about listening to our physical bodies as we listen to our hearts and feelings. I’d love us not to ignore our physical bodies.”

As an advocate for mental and physical health, Baweze weaves self-care into the song’s message.

“Music requires creativity. You listen to your inner voice most of the time. That’s where creativity comes from — self-care.”