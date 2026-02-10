TshisaLIVE

‘Weird things in old age’ - AKA doppelganger divides social media

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Rapper AKA was shot dead on February 10 in the popular Florida Road in Durban. One of the men accused of killing him received R800,000 a day after his murder.
Rapper AKA was shot dead on February 10 2023 outside a restaurant in Florida Road, Durban. (Instagram/AKA)

An individual bearing a striking resemblance to Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has caused a buzz on social media.

A video of him performing the late rapper’s hit song All Eyes On Me went viral. And while some fans saw it as a tribute to the artist, others saw it as disrespectful to his legacy.

Reacting to the video, DJ Speedsta wrote, “When you don’t get attention in high school you start to do weird things in your old age!”

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Gamma Records scores another win as Usimamane links up with US star Jacquees in Durban

2

Exploration fund making its mark in SA’s mining regions, says deputy minister Mgcina

3

‘Food has gone rotten’ — residents struggle as City Power targets Friday for restoration

4

WATCH | Policy malaise tightens impossible investment windows, Jonas laments

5

POLL | Do sick, pregnant patients prefer sleeping on the floor in public hospitals?

Related Articles