‘Weird things in old age’ - AKA doppelganger divides social media

An individual bearing a striking resemblance to Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has caused a buzz on social media.
A video of him performing the late rapper’s hit song All Eyes On Me went viral. And while some fans saw it as a tribute to the artist, others saw it as disrespectful to his legacy.
Reacting to the video, DJ Speedsta wrote, “When you don’t get attention in high school you start to do weird things in your old age!”
When you don’t get attention in high school you start to do weird things in your old age! 😅 https://t.co/K7SPjwNuzm— DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) February 9, 2026
Lol there's another guy in my area who looks like AKA and he ended up taking on the personality traits of Forbes 😂 Kiernan is the SA hip hop version of Michael Jackson— Music Encyclopedia (@blackguymfwethu) February 9, 2026
Does AKA parents know about this Temu product?🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/6gWdjcCJks— Lethabo (@Lethabo4991) February 9, 2026
Lol so dudes with the same complexion are lookalikes? 😂😂😂😂😂 Maaaaan we really miss Super Mega— Keanu Mabsie (@OfDaSunKeanu) February 9, 2026
😂 his a host. He isn’t performing the song— wizkid’s ibrow ☺️ (@jacqueAyo) February 9, 2026
