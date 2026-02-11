Amapiano star Nvcho mourns the loss of his father

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amapiano artist Nvcho is mourning the loss of his father, sharing the heartbreaking news with fans on social media.

The musician took to his Facebook page to post a brief and emotional tribute, writing “Taima (father)”, signaling the passing of his dad.

Though Nvcho did not share further details about the circumstances surrounding his father’s death, the post quickly drew messages of sympathy and support from fans and industry peers, many sending condolences and strength to the star and his family during this difficult time.

Social media users flooded his page with comforting messages, offering prayers and support.

One fan wrote: “Stay strong brother. May his soul rest in peace.”

Another posted: “Condolences to you and your family during this painful time.”

“Losing a parent is never easy, sending love and strength,” said a fan.

Others encouraged the star to take time off to grieve, assuring him supporters would continue to stand by him.

Known for his contributions to the amapiano scene, Nvcho has built a growing fan base through his music and collaborations, with many fans rallying behind him as he navigates this personal loss.

At the time of publication, the artist had not released an official statement beyond his tribute post.