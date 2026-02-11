‘Be brave with your truth’, Trevor Gumbi tells aspiring comedians

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comedian Trevor Gumbi says staying relevant in the entertainment industry over the years has required constant evolution, authenticity and the courage to turn personal struggles into relatable humour.

Speaking about his longevity in comedy, Gumbi said his commitment to bold and intelligent comedy has helped him connect with audiences across different spaces, from major festivals to corporate events.

“The core has been a commitment to bold, intelligent comedy that tackles uncomfortable truths with humour,” he said. “Learning to tailor material for different audiences and diversifying into acting, presenting and producing also kept my career dynamic.”

He added that overcoming addiction brought a deeper level of honesty to his comedy, allowing him to use personal challenges to help others heal through laughter.

Gumbi explained that his comedy style has evolved over time. While his early work relied heavily on shock value, his current material is more personal and introspective, something he calls “self-aid” comedy.

By drawing from his own experiences, including divorce, addiction and family life, he believes audiences now connect more deeply with his performances.

Social media has also played a key role in keeping him visible. Gumbi said platforms allow comedians to stay connected with audiences across generations, while also serving as testing grounds for new material.

Reinvention, he stressed, is essential for survival in comedy. He pointed to his Divorce Tour as an example of turning personal pain into a universal story that audiences can relate to.

However, the journey has not been without challenges. Gumbi revealed that battling addiction for many years and navigating industry setbacks, including cancelled tours during the Covid-19 lockdown, tested his resilience.

To keep his content fresh, he looks inward for inspiration. “If you cannot laugh at your issues, then you are not funny,” he said, adding that staying connected with emerging talent also helps him keep his perspective current.

He also acknowledged that audience tastes have shifted, with less tolerance for humour that relies on harmful stereotypes. As a result, his comedy now focuses on sharp observations delivered through personal storytelling.

Collaboration, he added, remains important in keeping comedians visible, as working with other creatives exposes them to new audiences and opportunities beyond stand-up.

For comedians hoping to build long-lasting careers, Gumbi’s advice is simple: adapt with the times, diversify your skills and use your own life as material.

“Be brave with your truth,” he said.

TimesLIVE