DJ C-Live claims ‘Gqom Fridays’ concept was stolen

DJ and producer C-Live has taken to social media to express his frustration, alleging a concept he created a decade ago was taken and used without proper credit.

The DJ shared a message on his timeline claiming ownership of the popular Gqom Fridays concept, which he said he started in 2016 to help grow the Durban-born genre and create a platform for gqom artists and fans.

“I created Gqom Fridays in 2016, and someone stole my IP and ran with it. Some people will sit and wait to steal people’s hard work and misrepresent it,” he wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ C-Live expanded on his concerns, saying the issue speaks to a larger problem in the entertainment industry.

“In the entertainment and creative industries, originality is our most valuable currency, yet it is also frequently taken for granted. Too often ideas, formats, concepts and execution styles are adopted without proper acknowledgement of their originators. Even full strategies are often lifted because creative work is intangible and easy to pass off as ‘inspired by’.

“In an industry where reputations lead to bookings, funding and trust. Failing to credit the source of creative work quietly removes people from the value chain they helped build. This disproportionately affects independent creatives and emerging voices. Credit is not an ego issue; it is an economic one,” he said.

The DJ is gearing up for the release of his new single, Umkhuleko, set to drop on February 27. The track features Ndumiso, Skapz Bhenga, Lorenz Hakeem, Gomez MC, and Siwe.

Explaining the message behind the song, C-Live said: “Umkhuleko is a reminder that even when voices tremble and hearts are heavy, prayer remains our oldest language of hope, a spiritual embrace that carries us from darkness into light, reminding us we are never alone.”

Gqom, which rose to prominence in the mid-2010s, quickly became one of South Africa’s most influential dance music genres, with DJs and promoters hosting events across the country under gqom-themed banners.

C-Live’s post sparked debate online, with some social media users sympathising with his frustrations, while others questioned how creative concepts in the entertainment space can be protected.

Some users argued many creatives struggle to safeguard their ideas in the fast-moving events and music scene, while others said collaboration and proper recognition remain key in building the industry.

At the time of publication, no individuals or organisations have publicly responded to C-Live’s claims, and he has not revealed who he believes took the concept.

The discussion has again highlighted ongoing concerns in the entertainment industry around intellectual property, credit and ownership of creative concepts.