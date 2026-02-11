Hungani Ndlovu expresses gratitude as ‘Skeem Saam’ continues to win viewers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actor Hungani Ndlovu, best known for his role as Tbose Maputla on SABC1’s popular soapie Skeem Saam, has taken a moment to express gratitude for his journey and the people who help bring the show to life.

The actor recently shared a heartfelt message on social media, thanking the cast and crew behind the scenes and the millions of viewers who continue to support the show.

Hungani reflected on the demanding nature of television production while acknowledging the dedication of those working off-camera.

“I’m blessed and highly favoured. What a joy it is to work with people who genuinely love what they do and give their best, even when the days are long and the circumstances are tough,” he wrote.

He went on to salute the often unseen teams responsible for keeping productions running smoothly.

“My hat goes off to the unseen heroes: the drivers up before sunrise and home long after wrap, the catering team keeping us fed and hydrated, cleaners, makeup, wardrobe, sound, camera, script, production, every department that builds the world before we ever step into frame,” he shared.

Hungani also praised his co-stars, saying storytelling becomes easier when actors trust and support one another on set.

“To my co-stars, thank you for the generosity, the play, the trust. What a privilege to tell stories with you, not just alongside you,” he said.

The actor also highlighted the strong viewership numbers the show continues to enjoy, revealing that more than 4.5-million people tuned in during the past week.

“Over 4.5-million people this past week. I don’t take that lightly. Thank you to the audience for welcoming these stories into your homes,” he wrote.

He expressed pride in being part of South Africa’s acting industry and optimism about the future of the profession.

“What a privilege it is to be an actor in South Africa. And what a wonderful privilege it will be to be an actor in a regulated industry in South Africa,” Hungani said, before concluding his message with: “Grateful. Always.”