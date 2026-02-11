Limpopo artists want Dr Nel murder case moved to provincial SAPS

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo Artists Movement calls for the Dr Nel murder case to be moved to the provincial SAPS office.

The Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) has called for the murder case of the late Lekompo artist Dr Nel to be transferred from Lephalale police to the SAPS provincial offices in Polokwane, citing a lack of progress in the investigation.

Dr Nel was killed in Lephalale on November 2, 2025. More than three months later, no arrests have been made, and LAM says there has been no visible progress in the case, resulting in a complete loss of trust in the local police and justice system.

In a statement, the organisation said its concerns have deepened after reports that a rape suspect in Lephalale was granted bail, despite the case involving a two-year-old child whose mother opened a case with the assistance of a medical practitioner.

LAM believes this development reflects a worrying pattern in which serious crimes are not being handled with the urgency and seriousness they deserve.

“Criminals continue to operate without consequence, while those responsible for the murder of our artist remain free,” the movement said.

The organisation is now urging both the provincial government and SAPS provincial leadership to intervene and ensure the Dr Nel murder case is handled at the provincial level.

LAM further announced that members of the entertainment industry have resolved to provide a legal team at no cost to assist the mother of the young child involved in the rape case, saying justice institutions in Lephalale must handle serious offences consistently.

The movement also questioned what it describes as uneven treatment in the justice system, claiming artists appear to face swift legal action while other suspects seem to receive leniency.

As part of its demands, LAM has given provincial SAPS 30 days to transfer the case to the provincial offices. Should this not happen, the organisation says artists across the province will stage a picket outside the SAPS provincial offices in Polokwane, where they plan to hand over a formal memorandum.

“The people of Lephalale have lost confidence in their local police, and as artists we share that loss of trust. We cannot wait any longer. The time has come to take this matter directly to Polokwane,” the organisation said.

Provincial artists have been urged to prepare for further action as the movement continues its push for justice in the case.

