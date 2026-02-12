IN PICS | Mpho Sebina shares pregnancy joy with partner Mdu Tha Party

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer Mpho Sebina has shared images from her pregnancy photoshoot.

Congratulations are in order for singer Mpho Sebina and her partner Mdu Tha Party after they revealed she is expecting.

The couple took to their timeline recently to share pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot.

Another celebrity who has been bombarding the timeline with pregnancy photoshoots has been former Miss SA Natasha Joubert.

Natasha, who is expecting her first child with her husband Enrico Vermaak, has been candid about her pregnancy journey while renovating their home.

“I thought it was going to be a lot quicker and a lot faster, but we’re on day 4 of [renovations],” she said.

Regardless of setbacks, Natasha says she’s excited to welcome her ”biggest blessing yet”.

