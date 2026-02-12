Slee Ndlovu opens up about failed relationship with businessman

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Slee Ndlovu has opened up about her failed relationship with businessman Archie Masebe.

The former Real Housewives of Durban member, who once dated AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu, went Instagram-official with Archie in March as they shared special moments together and professed their love for one another.

During her sit-down on the Engineer Your Life podcast, Slee shed light on why she had flaunted her relationship on social media.

It felt different. This man showed me love in a way that I have never experienced it. This guy was all for me and loved me — Slee Ndlovu

“It felt different. This man showed me love in a way that I have never experienced it. This guy was all for me and loved me,” she said.

“It’s unheard of that a guy just posts you and talks about you loudly, and he loved me so loud.”

Slee went on to say that her relationship ended because she did not want to be in a “space of make-believe”.

“This relationship didn’t even last a year. When I met this guy I was just rediscovering myself.”

When previously speaking on her relationship, Slee said she felt certain she had found the one.

“In you I see the kind of love people write stories about. Thank you for loving me the way I always dreamt of — not in grand ways but in the little things that make me feel seen … Now and forever,” she wrote on Instagram.

TimesLIVE