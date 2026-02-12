Tumi the Barber says sorry after fight with ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemate Mshefane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tumi the Barber has released a statement after engaging in a heated altercation with his Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mshefane, which has since been circulated on social media.

Tumi the Barber said he took full responsibility for allowing his emotions to get the better of him and apologised to Mshefane as well as the viewers who’ve supported his journey on the show.

“My exchange … was not a true reflection of who I am. The rules are clear and accountability is non-negotiable,” he said in the statement.

“To Mshefane: although we cannot address this face-to-face due to your eviction, I want to publicly extend my sincere apology. You did not deserve that energy. We both carry the pride of representing the same province and that bond should have meant greater maturity from me.

“When we meet outside the house I will personally apologise again — and yes, the haircut will be on me.”

Tumi said he would change the way he conducts himself so he can still stand a chance to become the winner of Big Brother Mzansi season 6.

“From here onward, I am still here to represent resilience, authenticity and self-belief. I am still here to compete with integrity. And I am still here because of you. If anything, this moment has humbled me and sharpened my focus. I am resetting. I am grounded. I am grateful.”