Mahindra Fusion Fest 2026: where music meets art and fashion

Karen Zoid, Mariechan, Naledi Aphiwe and Nomfundo Moh are among the stellar musicians who'll be performing at Mahindra Fusion Fest 2026 at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on March 7.

The Mahindra Fusion Fest 2026 at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on March 7 promises a bold and immersive celebration of South African creativity. It’s a place where music, art and fashion collide.

After its groundbreaking debut last year, Fusion Fest 2026 is returning by overwhelming demand and is set to be bigger, louder and more ambitious.

Designed as a cultural movement rather than a single-night event, Mahindra SA will curate boundary-breaking performances, unexpected collaborations and a powerful platform for emerging creators.

Mahindra SA CEO Rajesh Gupta says: “Fusion Fest is more than a festival — it reflects the youthful vibrancy and diversity of the Rainbow Nation, bringing together music, fashion and art in a celebration of shared expression.”

The response to the first edition reaffirmed that when cultures, ideas and generations come together, the impact extends far beyond a single moment. Fusion Fest 2026 builds on that foundation, says Gupta — growing in ambition and collaboration, driven by the belief that “we rise strongest when we rise together”.

This year’s festival will feature four genre-defying fusion performances, each crafted to reflect SA’s past, present and future. Each act will be paired with immersive fashion designers and cutting-edge graphic artists to seamlessly fuse every element, creating a one-of-a-kind lifestyle festival unlike anything seen before.

Fusion one: Rewind The Revolution

The music: Zöe Modiga leads a nostalgic musical journey from 1994 to now and will be joined by legends like Mafikizolo, Kurt Darren and Claire Johnston in a tribute to the sounds that shaped a nation.

The fashion: Imprint by Mzukisi Mbane

The art: Multidisciplinary Durban-born artist Shaun ‘Damn Vandal’ Oakley will be celebrated for his bold pop art style, blending graffiti and digital illustration across vibrant works that range from sneaker customisation to car spraying.

Fusion two: Hip Hop Most High

The music: Artists Blxckie and Maglera Doe Boy will blend their style with the Tshwane Gospel Choir in a goosebump-inducing blend of hip hop and spiritual praise.

The fashion: The Bam Collective by Jacques Bam

The art: Award-winning illustrator and motion designer Ndumiso Nyoni is well known for a distinctive style that fuses traditional African themes with contemporary youth culture and trends.

Fusion three: Femme For All

The music: A powerhouse, girl-powered performance featuring Naledi Aphiwe, Karen Zoid, Nomfundo Moh and Mariechan, celebrating women across generations and genres.

The art: Internationally-renowned director and visual artist Inka Kendzia’s work spans motion design for film and immersive new-media artworks exploring the body, memory, and connection to nature.

Fusion four: All About Now

The music: Amapiano icons Zee Nxumalo, Focalistic and Daliwonga are set to deliver a contemporary amapiano-driven showcase rooted firmly in the now, with eyes on tomorrow.

The fashion: Munkus by Thando Ntuli

The art: Cape Town-born mural artist and illustrator Bushy Wopp whose bold, colourful, thought-provoking street art uses visual storytelling challenges perceptions and unites communities.

You’re up: stand a chance to win

At the heart of the Mahindra Fusion Fest 2026 is a nationwide talent hunt, inviting the public to enter the contest.

Top creators in each category will win R30,000 in cash and earn a spotlight moment on the main Fusion Fest stage, placing them at the centre of one of SA’s most exciting cultural events.

While the fashion component of the competition has closed, aspiring artists and musicians can still submit their entries up until February 15. Click here for details.

Adding to the excitement around the upcoming festival is the Mahindra XUV 3XO Test Drive Challenge. Visit Mahindra’s website to book a test drive of this all-new compact SUV for a chance to win VIP Fusion Fest tickets, exclusive merchandise, and even a Mahindra XUV 3XO weekend getaway. Competition entries close on March 2.

Book your tickets now

Fusion Fest 2026 will take place on Saturday March 7 2026 at SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets, from R350 per person, are available via Ticketmaster. Book now.

This article was sponsored by Mahindra SA.