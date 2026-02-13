‘MasterChef South Africa’ finds new home on e.tv

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chef Katlego Mlamba, Justine Drake and Zola Nene, the judges at the launch of Masterschef season 6 at Media Valley, February 12 2026.

Popular cooking competition MasterChef South Africa has found a new home, moving to e.tv as the hit series gears up for its sixth season.

The announcement was made on Thursday at Media Valley, where the channel lifted the lid on eight diverse and super-talented home cooks who will battle it out in the upcoming season. The move to e.tv means the show will now reach a much broader audience in the country.

MasterChef South Africa and Celebrity MasterChef are local adaptations of the globally renowned format, with contestants facing the same panel of judges. Returning to critique every plate this season are celebrated culinary experts Zola Nene, Justine Drake and Katlego Mlambo, who are expected to again challenge contestants’ creativity, technique and resilience in the kitchen.

Contestants at the launch of MasterChef Season 6 at Media Valley. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Viewers can tune in when the new season premieres on February 22 at 6pm on e.tv. The show will also be rebroadcast on Saturdays at 5pm, with additional airings on sister channels eExtra on Saturdays at 8.30pm and eReality on Sundays at 5pm.

Seven more contestants are set to step into the spotlight, bringing youthful energy, bold flavours and big dreams as they compete for the coveted MasterChef title and the life-changing R1m prize.

With fresh talent, returning judges and a new broadcasting home, the upcoming season promises fierce competition, emotional moments and plenty of mouthwatering dishes as South Africa searches for its next MasterChef winner.

