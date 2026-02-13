Metro FM turns up the heat with wellness and music celebrations in month of love

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Metro FM on-air personality and radio legend Wilson B Nkosi will be one of the radio personalities leading attendees at the Love Month wellness and music celebrations this weekend.

Love and wellness will take centre stage this Valentine’s season as Metro FM rolls out two exciting experiences designed to get South Africans moving, celebrating love and enjoying great music.

Kicking things off is the return of Fitness on the Beat, a high-energy wellness party set to take place on Valentine’s Day at the Mall of Africa from 7.30am to 8.30am.

The event invites couples, friends and families to celebrate love in a healthy way through group workouts, fitness activities and family-friendly fun. Attendees can expect an upbeat atmosphere packed with music and movement, perfect for those looking to start the year on a healthy note.

The station’s Weekend Breakfast and Weekend Sounds Good team, led by Zola Mhlongo and Somizi Mhlongo, will broadcast live from the venue alongside professional fitness instructors, creating an energetic start to the day.

According to the station’s business manager, the event aims to encourage listeners to prioritise their well-being while enjoying music and community spirit.

“Fitness on the Beat is the perfect way to kickstart your healthy lifestyle journey. We’re excited to bring this event back and can’t wait to see everyone join our wellness party,” said the manager.

Love Movement spreads the romance through music

The celebrations continue the following day with the Metro FM Love Movement, set for Sunday at Kyalami Shisanyama.

The Love Movement is a series of music experiences celebrating love through Soul, R&B and slow jams, bringing listeners together for a day filled with nostalgia, romance and good vibes.

Popular radio personalities Wilson B Nkosi, Sentle Lehoko, Paul Mtirara and Ismail Abrahams will take attendees on an emotional musical journey, with soulful playlists throughout the day. Music lovers will also enjoy a live performance by Presss, born Vusani Preston Sihlangu, known for his adult contemporary R&B and Afrosoul sound that celebrates love and relationships.

Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa said the event aims to unite listeners through music and shared experiences. “We’re spreading the love, one beat at a time. Join us for a day of soulful music and unforgettable moments with the Metro FM Love Movement family,” she said.

