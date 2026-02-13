New action thriller ‘Taxi Bosses’ exposes shadowy world of taxi power plays

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Taxi Bosses, the bold new South African action-thriller from Shelembe Aphiwe Productions, is turning heads with its unflinching portrayal of power, corruption, and survival in the country’s minibus taxi industry.

Shot in KwaZulu-Natal, the film dives deep into the real tensions and struggles that define township life. More than just an action-packed thriller, Taxi Bosses explores how greed, unchecked authority, and internal power struggles can destabilise communities and turn ordinary lives into battlegrounds.

The story follows a woman whose world is shattered when her husband is brutally murdered. As she seeks justice, she uncovers a sinister plot orchestrated by powerful taxi bosses determined to protect their interests. Her journey exposes a shadowy world ruled by fear, loyalty enforced through violence, and the ruthless pursuit of control where ordinary families pay the heaviest price.

Directed and written by Nhlanhla Eric Shelembe, also known as XD Black, the film is a testament to telling stories that reflect South African realities. “Taxi Bosses is a story about what happens when power is abused and humanity is ignored,” says Shelembe. “It speaks to the struggles, the fear, and the silent battles that many people know all too well. We wanted to tell this story honestly, without dilution, and in a way that respects the communities it represents.”

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Nhlanhla Shelembe (Zwide), Siyabonga “Sya B” Hadebe, Nozipho Cele, Lerato Mbhele, Andile Mxakaza, Ndumiso Dlamini, Bhekisizwe Mahlawe, Raymond “Ray” Mkhize, Bhekani Shabalala, Koliswa Sigcau, and Bongani Mbatha. Their performances give the narrative emotional depth and authenticity, reflecting the real-life issues of taxi violence and corruption.

Following its release, Taxi Bosses toured nationally with screenings that included Durban’s BAT Centre, drawing praise for its grassroots appeal. The film has since reached international audiences and is now available on global streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Tubi, and Fawesome TV, cementing its status as a South African story with universal resonance.

With Taxi Bosses, Shelembe Aphiwe Productions reinforces its reputation for authentic, socially conscious storytelling films that are rooted in community experiences yet speak to audiences across the world.

TshisaLIVE