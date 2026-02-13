Producer Desiree Markgraaff on storytelling, ownership and future of SA film

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning producer and showrunner Desiree Markgraaff believes South African storytelling is entering one of its most exciting eras, as local productions grow in scale while remaining proudly authentic.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the upcoming Joburg Film Festival, Desiree reflected on how her production company, Bomb Shelter, has helped shape local storytelling while creating real economic opportunities within the industry.

She says their mission has always been to ensure South Africans feel seen through stories that are unapologetically local yet world-class in quality.

Their historical drama series Shaka iLembe stands as a prime example. The production has been described by MultiChoice Group as its biggest production to date, creating thousands of jobs across multiple seasons while investing in skills transfer, supplier development and local communities where filming takes place.

The Joburg Film Festival runs from March 3–8, under the theme “Feel the Frame”, while JBX Talks will take place from March 4–6 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Festival sponsor MultiChoice will also host activities through MultiChoice Talent Factory, alongside premieres and industry events aimed at spotlighting talent behind the camera.

If we don’t tell our stories, they may either never be heard or will be told through a foreign gaze, which often misses the nuance — Desiree Markgraaff, producer and showrunner

“For us, storytelling becomes both cultural work and economic work,” Desiree explains, adding that telling African stories authentically also restores pride and honours the cultures they represent.

Desiree says Africans must tell their own stories to preserve truth and dignity.

“If we don’t tell our stories, they may either never be heard or will be told through a foreign gaze, which often misses the nuance,” she says.

She believes global audiences are increasingly hungry for stories that are honest and culturally specific, adding that African films can travel internationally without losing their soul when they are properly researched and supported.

She admits intellectual property ownership remains a sensitive topic in the industry, saying Africans do negotiate and own IP, but not as widely as they should.

Desiree also warns that piracy threatens sustainability in the film industry, saying it undermines creators and the livelihoods of those working behind the scenes.

Protecting intellectual property, she says, ensures the industry can continue reinvesting in skills development and future African stories.