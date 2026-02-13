RSNU teams up with Conley Supreme for soulful ‘My Baby’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Conley Mabaso with Frans Tshelane, aka RNSU, at the music video launch of the single 'My Baby' in Midrand. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi.

Rapper RSNU hosted the launch of his latest music video, My Baby, featuring Conley Supreme, at Munyaka Estate in Midrand on Thursday afternoon. The single comes alongside another track, Find A Way, featuring the renowned Soweto Gospel Choir and Grammy-winning artist Malik.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the message behind My Baby, RSNU said: “Sometimes things don’t go according to our intentions. In most cases, love can be complicated, and one finds themselves breaking up with their partner, but neither of them is at fault.”

RSNU also weighed in on the state of South African hip hop. “Hip hop is very diluted; the guys are pushing a lot; they’re always releasing. I think hip hop is more curated now; people tend to be conscious about what they’re saying in their music. Hip hop is in good hands. We have cats like Usimamane, Touchline, Nasty C, and greats in the business like Cassper Nyovest and Thasman.”

RSNU’s My Baby adds a soulful, reflective touch to local hip hop, proving that the genre continues to evolve while staying rooted in storytelling and emotion.