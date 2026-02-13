We Dem Boyz split as Stingray exits duo to pursue solo journey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqom duo We Dem Boyz have officially announced a split, confirming that member Stingray will no longer be part of the group.

In a joint statement shared with fans, the duo said the decision was made amicably and with mutual respect, thanking supporters who have been part of their journey over the years.

“With appreciation and respect, we announce that Stingray will no longer be part of We Dem Boyz. This decision was made mutually and respectfully. We are grateful for the milestones achieved, the music created, and the supporters who have been part of the journey. Those moments will always be valued,” the statement read.

The group also confirmed that Stingray will now focus on building his solo career as both an artist and producer, aiming to strengthen his brand and expand his impact within the gqom movement.

We Dem Boyz, an electrifying Durban-based gqom act, is made up of DJ King Linda and Stingray, a veteran producer within the genre. Together the duo built a loyal fan base through high-energy productions and performances that contributed to the growth of Durban’s gqom scene.

Despite the split, the group expressed gratitude for continued fan support and hinted that new music and projects are on the way.

Fans have since taken to social media to wish both parties well, with many expressing hope that both King Linda and Stingray will continue delivering hit gqom tracks in their separate journeys.

TimesLIVE