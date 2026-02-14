Condolences pour in after DJ Stixx loses his father

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Condolences are pouring in for DJ Stixx after the death of his father, news the DJ shared with fans on social media in an emotional tribute.

Taking to his timeline, the heartbroken star wrote: “I can’t believe you’ve left me. Rest easy tyma.” The post quickly drew messages of sympathy from fans, fellow artists and industry peers, many sending prayers and strength to the grieving family.

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of comfort, with some writing, “Stay strong Stixx, losing a parent is never easy,” while others added, “Sending love and prayers to you and your family during this painful time,” and “May his soul rest in peace, we’re praying for you.”

The loss comes just days after fellow musician Nvcho also announced the death of his father earlier this week, marking a difficult period within the local music community.

Messages of comfort continue to flood timelines, with supporters encouraging both artists to stay strong during their time of mourning.