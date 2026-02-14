Mlindo The Vocalist set to light up Sunday Chilla Vibes at Cosmopolitan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning singer Mlindo The Vocalist is set to deliver a soulful performance at the much-anticipated Sunday Chilla Vibes event taking place at Cosmopolitan in Maboneng this Sunday.

The popular venue continues to cement its reputation as one of the go-to destinations for vibrant lifestyle and entertainment experiences in Johannesburg.

Speaking ahead of the event, promoter Novel Wolde said the gathering promises an unforgettable blend of energy, elegance and excellence.

“Cosmopolitan will once again open its doors for an unforgettable event that promises energy, elegance and excellence. Known for hosting some of the city’s most vibrant gatherings, the venue remains a space where culture, entertainment and community come together,” he said.

Wolde added that the event goes beyond entertainment, highlighting the positive impact such gatherings have on the local economy and events industry.

“Guests can expect a professionally curated atmosphere, quality service and a night filled with memorable moments. Events like these also support local suppliers, create employment and strengthen Johannesburg’s growing events industry,” he said.

As music lovers prepare for another lively edition of Sunday Chilla Vibes, organisers say the event will once again showcase why Cosmopolitan remains a cornerstone of celebration in the city.