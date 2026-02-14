Nkabi Records throws star-studded night celebrating major musical milestones

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nkabi Records marked a major musical milestone on Friday night, hosting an exclusive celebration at Zor in Eastgate Shopping Mall, where fans and industry insiders gathered for an unforgettable evening of live performances and celebration.

The intimate event brought together some of the label’s biggest stars, including rapper Big Zulu, soulful vocalist Lwah Ndlunkulu and crowd favourites Xowla, Mduduzi Ncube, rising star Siya Ntuli and healer-turned-performer Starr Healer.

Music lovers packed the stylish Eastgate eatery, singing along and dancing as artists delivered energetic live sets, showcasing the depth of talent under the Nkabi Records banner. The night doubled as both a celebration of the label’s growth and a thank-you to fans who continue to support its artists.

Guests enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere filled with music, networking and celebration as performers took turns on stage, proving why Nkabi Records continues to shape the sound of contemporary South African music.

The evening ended on a high note, leaving fans eager for more music and collaborations from the ever-growing Nkabi family.