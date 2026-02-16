IN PICS | Lisa Madibe celebrates sisterhood at Hairlo Galentine’s Day with Mzansi stars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lisa Madibe doing the anticipated bouquet toss at her Galentine's Day event.

Social media influencer Lisa Madibe, affectionately known as “Lisa with the Good Hair”, pulled out all the stops when hosting her annual Galentine’s Day event.

The luxurious event, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Westcliff on February 14 with Hairlo Beauty, was an intimate celebration of sisterhood, style, and unapologetic glamour. The exclusive afternoon brought together a guest list of influential women in fashion, beauty, media, and business for a sophisticated experience centred on fabulous hair, connection, and indulgence.

Galentine’s Day is all about celebrating special female friendships.

Singer Shekhinah, rapper Boity Thulo, media personality Ayanda MVP, and social media influencer Thandi Gama were some of the famous faces in attendance.

The guests were spoiled, welcomed with celebratory cocktails before being ushered into the Grand Ballroom for high tea.

A bouquet toss saw one guest, media personality Nomalanga Shozi, win an exclusive stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Westcliff; the curated experience by Another Zero reimagined Valentine’s season through the lens of empowerment and elegance.

See the pictures below:

Singer Shekhinah. (Supplied)

YouTuber Thandi Gama. (Supplied)

Media personality and rapper Boity Thulo. (Supplied)

Lisa and Shekhina. (Supplied)