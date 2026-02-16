Neliswa booted off ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ after heated incident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Just five weeks into season 6 of Big Brother Mzansi things have been shaking up, from love-lovey scenes to tense incidents.

In Sunday’s elimination ceremony, Neliswa, who had been seen punching Que while he lay in bed, was immediately disqualified for putting her hands on Que during a heated argument.

“Following an incident in the house last night and a subsequent investigation, ‘Big Brother’ has made the decision to disqualify and remove a housemate from the game. The safety and well-being of all housemates remain our highest priority,” read the statement.

Dube was the eighth housemate to be evicted from the competition.

TimesLIVE