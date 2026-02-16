TshisaLIVE

Neliswa booted off ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ after heated incident

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' contestant, Neliswa. (Supplied)

Just five weeks into season 6 of Big Brother Mzansi things have been shaking up, from love-lovey scenes to tense incidents.

In Sunday’s elimination ceremony, Neliswa, who had been seen punching Que while he lay in bed, was immediately disqualified for putting her hands on Que during a heated argument.

“Following an incident in the house last night and a subsequent investigation, ‘Big Brother’ has made the decision to disqualify and remove a housemate from the game. The safety and well-being of all housemates remain our highest priority,” read the statement.

Dube was the eighth housemate to be evicted from the competition.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Proteas bowlers take it slow to find success in India

2

KANANELO SEXWALE | Roedean should have stood firm over King David

3

Mantashe tables bill to create state petroleum group

4

Financial help, safeguards for whistleblowers

5

Cardoso corners Mokwena but Oauddou lies in wait

Related Articles